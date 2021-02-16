Xtrackers MSCI United Kingdom Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBUK) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Xtrackers MSCI United Kingdom Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBUK) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.73 and last traded at $21.82. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.86.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.82.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI United Kingdom Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI United Kingdom Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.