HOLD Price Reaches $0.0095 on Top Exchanges (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. Over the last week, HOLD has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. HOLD has a market capitalization of $6.71 million and approximately $5,204.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOLD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HOLD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00057401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.73 or 0.00265570 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00087759 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00075593 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00089559 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $212.32 or 0.00431300 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00180983 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOLD’s official website is hold.co

According to CryptoCompare, “HOLD is a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides instant cash advances against cryptocurrency collateral. Hold allows members to leverage their crypto-assets as collateral to obtain fiat whenever they need it, saving them from selling the cryptos they hold dear. Cash Advances are instant and can be used globally through the HOLD prepaid card and mobile app. The HOLD token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum whose primary purpose is to allow a membership system, provide a cashback program and pay additional incentives to lenders through a status level program. “

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HOLDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.