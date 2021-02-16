DubaiCoin (DBIX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9,283.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $9,283.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000641 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00023002 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013418 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006961 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001706 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

