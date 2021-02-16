Fantom Reaches Market Capitalization of $464.70 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 24.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Fantom has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar. One Fantom token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC on exchanges. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $464.70 million and approximately $60.71 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fantom alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00066215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $456.80 or 0.00930727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00052162 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,569.16 or 0.05234670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00024768 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00017590 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00034719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM) is a token. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.