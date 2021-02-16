Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (IGP.V) (CVE:IGP) Trading 2.6% Higher

Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (IGP.V) (CVE:IGP) shares traded up 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 1,992 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 7,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.31. The company has a market cap of C$2.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (IGP.V) (CVE:IGP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 million for the quarter.

Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. cultivates and processes ginseng in the province of Ontario. It is also involved in the sale of dried ginseng to wholesalers through distributors in China. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

