Nautilus Marine Services (LON:NAUT) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Nautilus Marine Services PLC (LON:NAUT)’s stock price rose 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.79 ($0.01). Approximately 388,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 187,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market cap of £416,894.46 and a PE ratio of -0.03.

Nautilus Marine Services Company Profile (LON:NAUT)

Nautilus Marine Services PLC focuses on identifying and assessing opportunities to purchase assets in the offshore service industry. The company holds Bolivar and Bocachico association contracts in the Magdalena Valley of Colombia. It also provides offshore services, including diving and inspection in the Gulf of Mexico.

