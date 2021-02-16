Dream Global REIT (OTCMKTS:DUNDF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Dream Global REIT (OTCMKTS:DUNDF) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.71 and last traded at $12.71. 54 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71.

Dream Global REIT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DUNDF)

Dream Global REIT is a real estate investment trust that provides investors with the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate exclusively outside of Canada. Dream Global REIT's portfolio currently consists of approximately 19.9 million square feet of gross leasable area of office, industrial and mixed-use properties across Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Belgium.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Global REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Global REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.