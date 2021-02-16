Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Get Kingfisher alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KGFHY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

OTCMKTS:KGFHY traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $7.49. 62,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,869. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $8.51.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kingfisher (KGFHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.