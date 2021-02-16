Brokerages Anticipate Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novanta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.42. Novanta posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Novanta will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Novanta.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novanta in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Novanta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

NOVT traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,183. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Novanta has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $144.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.69.

In other news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $811,616.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Novanta by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,834,000 after purchasing an additional 129,606 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,257,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,646,000 after purchasing an additional 92,169 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,051,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,320,000 after purchasing an additional 42,717 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,677,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,015,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,018,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

