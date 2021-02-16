Secret (SCRT) Trading Up 48.5% Over Last Week

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Secret coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.45 or 0.00004977 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $170.78 million and approximately $13.99 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Secret has traded 48.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.49 or 0.00525125 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00032247 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.85 or 0.02788923 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000185 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 177,180,090 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

Secret can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

