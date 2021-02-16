Steem Dollars Market Capitalization Hits $31.24 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for $5.11 or 0.00010387 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 54.8% higher against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $31.24 million and $32.40 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,225.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $719.04 or 0.01460710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $246.92 or 0.00501616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00041122 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000461 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004126 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,109,615 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

