Capstone Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CAPS) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of Capstone Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAPS) rose 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $34.00. Approximately 385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19.

Capstone Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CAPS)

Capstone Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, develops novel peptides and other molecules for helping patients with under-served medical conditions in the United States. It develops Apo E mimetic peptide molecule AEM-28 and its analogs that have completed Phase Ia and Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for lipoprotein metabolism.

