Carbon Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, Carbon has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Carbon has a market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $538,193.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00057840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.81 or 0.00264015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00087809 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00076424 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00089544 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.93 or 0.00419676 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.06 or 0.00179763 BTC.

Carbon Token Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Token Trading

Carbon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

