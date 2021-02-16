TerraCredit Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $179,199.02 and approximately $88,637.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TerraCredit has traded down 47.3% against the US dollar. One TerraCredit coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 57.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com.

TerraCredit Coin Trading

TerraCredit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

