Feathercoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $882,495.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $14.14 million and approximately $882,495.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0598 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 105.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00011114 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 101.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

