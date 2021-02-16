Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ING Group cut Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heineken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

HEINY stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.10. The stock had a trading volume of 107,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Heineken has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $56.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.08.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

