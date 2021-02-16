Peony Achieves Market Cap of $835,791.58 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, Peony has traded up 216.7% against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a total market capitalization of $835,791.58 and $20,823.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00042059 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony Token Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,659,401 tokens. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Token Trading

Peony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PNYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.