Diamond Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00003530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a market cap of $6.23 million and $2,118.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Diamond Coin Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,572,385 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

