Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket One Day Volume Reaches $160,633.00 (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market cap of $113.82 million and approximately $160,633.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can currently be purchased for about $3.00 or 0.00006099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00059918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.36 or 0.00267456 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00088488 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00079139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00092162 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.72 or 0.00435140 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.22 or 0.00181651 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io . The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

