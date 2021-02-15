Thrive Token Market Capitalization Achieves $455,051.22 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $455,051.22 and approximately $6,974.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thrive Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00067070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $475.05 or 0.00967199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007162 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00053185 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,517.98 or 0.05126586 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00018188 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00036011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

