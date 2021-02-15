MediShares Hits Market Capitalization of $8.45 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. One MediShares token can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. MediShares has a total market cap of $8.45 million and approximately $577,559.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MediShares has traded up 56.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00067395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.38 or 0.00971896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00053586 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.62 or 0.05194978 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00025234 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00018393 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00036079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

About MediShares

MDS is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

