Brokerages Anticipate Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to post $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Ryder System posted earnings per share of ($1.38) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Ryder System stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.84. The company had a trading volume of 17,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,348. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.81 and its 200-day moving average is $53.21. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $70.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $522,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

