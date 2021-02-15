Analysts Expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to announce $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.94. IPG Photonics posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Several research firms have commented on IPGP. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.45.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.45, for a total value of $881,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,407 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,273.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total value of $9,279,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,478,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,987,311.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,001 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.5% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 89.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $252.89. 16,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,121. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $98.04 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.32. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.37 and a beta of 1.48.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.