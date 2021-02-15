Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.69% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FND. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.76.

NYSE FND traded up $1.23 on Monday, hitting $103.89. 13,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,952. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $108.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.47.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 51,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $4,313,791.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,030,602.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 7,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $633,165.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,089.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,043 shares of company stock worth $9,011,904. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 12.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 50.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 197.8% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 540,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,367,000 after acquiring an additional 358,887 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 246.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

