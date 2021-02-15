Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.73 Million

Brokerages expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to report $47.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.60 million and the highest is $47.90 million. Terreno Realty reported sales of $45.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $185.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.40 million to $185.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $197.51 million, with estimates ranging from $193.00 million to $204.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,967,000 after buying an additional 435,011 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,778,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,930,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,944,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,834,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 714,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,779,000 after acquiring an additional 34,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth $25,907,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.12. 5,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,676. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $64.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.06%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

