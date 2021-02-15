Anyswap (ANY) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, Anyswap has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for $1.24 or 0.00002555 BTC on exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $21.88 million and approximately $121,815.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00059229 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.28 or 0.00270323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00088781 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00079163 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00091934 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $214.62 or 0.00441924 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.22 or 0.00183708 BTC.

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,637,470 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

Anyswap Token Trading

Anyswap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

