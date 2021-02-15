IDEX (IDEX) Price Up 44% This Week

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. IDEX has a market cap of $49.13 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0868 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IDEX has traded up 44% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00067543 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.21 or 0.00980552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00054048 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.99 or 0.05180649 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00025212 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00018294 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00036188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 565,734,854 coins. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

