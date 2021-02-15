Bitcoin SV (BSV) Market Capitalization Hits $4.58 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $4.58 billion and approximately $2.58 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV token can now be bought for about $245.73 or 0.00505976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,565.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $733.03 or 0.01509378 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00043521 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003979 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005179 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Token Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,653,852 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BSVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.