Quark (QRK) Reaches Market Cap of $4.03 Million

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Quark has a total market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $582.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Quark has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000123 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 268,377,888 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

