Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Million

Brokerages forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will report $2.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $700,000.00. Alpine Immune Sciences reported sales of $880,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 218.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year sales of $6.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 million to $11.19 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $30.33 million, with estimates ranging from $4.80 million to $46.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 606.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,159. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The company has a market cap of $296.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, Director Robert E. Conway acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $6,516,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $4,344,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 70,111 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,743,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $1,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.