Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Analysts expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.49 billion. NetApp reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year sales of $5.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NetApp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

NTAP stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $69.86. 60,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,586. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day moving average of $53.06. NetApp has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $70.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 15,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

