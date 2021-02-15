Digitex City Achieves Market Cap of $12.57 Million (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Digitex City token can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex City has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00067735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $468.38 or 0.00973187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007352 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00054032 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,496.21 or 0.05186532 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00025058 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00018269 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00036996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Digitex City Token Profile

DGTX is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com . The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news

Buying and Selling Digitex City

Digitex City can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

