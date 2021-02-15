Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) will post sales of $25.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.00 million and the lowest is $25.00 million. Level One Bancorp reported sales of $19.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year sales of $95.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $99.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $87.45 million, with estimates ranging from $86.00 million to $88.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Level One Bancorp.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.49. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 16.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEVL shares. Raymond James raised shares of Level One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Level One Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Level One Bancorp stock remained flat at $$23.00 during midday trading on Monday. 184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,228. Level One Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 74.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $289,000. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.