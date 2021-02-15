Brokerages Anticipate The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.20 Million

Brokerages expect that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will report $55.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.59 million. The Marcus reported sales of $206.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full-year sales of $256.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $255.80 million to $256.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $540.27 million, with estimates ranging from $537.30 million to $543.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Marcus.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Marcus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 12,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $211,554.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,941.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Marcus by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 4.1% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 61,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Marcus by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The Marcus has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $543.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.93.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

