Elysian (ELY) Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Elysian token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $104,121.17 and approximately $56,116.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00067413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.64 or 0.00986154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007376 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00054478 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.22 or 0.05178558 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00018292 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00036597 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

ELY is a token. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

