Chromia Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.89 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded 46.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chromia coin can now be bought for about $0.0613 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $26.34 million and $7.89 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00067413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $477.64 or 0.00986154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007376 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00054478 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.22 or 0.05178558 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00018292 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00036597 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,652,097 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

Chromia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

