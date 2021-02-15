PIXEL Price Reaches $0.0189 on Exchanges (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. PIXEL has a total market cap of $10.51 million and $6.95 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,260.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $727.15 or 0.01506702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.59 or 0.00504729 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00043304 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005215 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

PIXEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

