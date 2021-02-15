Brokerages Expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to Post $0.55 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will announce earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Post posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $93,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,931.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Post by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:POST traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,121. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.95. Post has a 12-month low of $68.97 and a 12-month high of $108.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,332.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

