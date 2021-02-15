Viacoin Price Hits $0.76 on Major Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001576 BTC on popular exchanges. Viacoin has a total market cap of $17.62 million and $1.00 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.83 or 0.00445133 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,370 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.