Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avient from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

AVNT stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.17. The stock had a trading volume of 25,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,328. Avient has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.09 million. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Avient’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avient will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth about $937,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth about $603,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

