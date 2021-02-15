Brokerages Anticipate GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.36 Million

Equities analysts predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will announce sales of $7.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.90 million. GreenPower Motor posted sales of $640,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,050%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year sales of $16.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.62 million to $20.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $51.89 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $63.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07).

A number of research firms have weighed in on GP. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

NASDAQ GP traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,448. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $635.74 million and a P/E ratio of -237.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

