FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the January 14th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ FSBW traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $59.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,866. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $253.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.50.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $1.07. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. Analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.23%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 28,487 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 108,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 24,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 423.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSBW. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FS Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

