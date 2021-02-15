Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the January 14th total of 116,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVA. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Enviva Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enviva Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Enviva Partners stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.16 and a beta of 1.04. Enviva Partners has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 520.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Enviva Partners by 61.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,084 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 8.8% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Enviva Partners by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in dedicated and co-fired power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

