Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Short Interest Down 33.3% in January

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 14th total of 183,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 586,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.12% of Esports Entertainment Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group stock traded down $2.56 on Monday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 141,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,341. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $212.81 million, a P/E ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Esports Entertainment Group will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

