Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives $62.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,171,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,500 shares of company stock worth $4,163,045 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 222.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,029,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,725,000 after buying an additional 2,778,870 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 7,761.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,149 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,990 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,621,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 77.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,003,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,488,000 after acquiring an additional 436,939 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BERY traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $59.07. 20,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.39.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

