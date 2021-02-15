Brokerages Set Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Price Target at $10.95

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.87.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLUU. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.25 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,465,401.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,062.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,834 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,533 in the last 90 days. 6.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLUU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.81. 761,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,835,141. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. Glu Mobile has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.61.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Glu Mobile will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

