Analysts Set Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target at $61.44

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Sidoti upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,610,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $422,437,000 after acquiring an additional 36,122 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,464,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $194,216,000 after purchasing an additional 143,739 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,387,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,401 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,618,000 after buying an additional 18,573 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 945,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,127,000 after buying an additional 37,429 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MMSI traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $60.26. 10,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,831. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -113.70, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.02.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

