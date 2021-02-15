CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut CV Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1.35 to $0.65 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.71.

CVSI traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,787,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,555. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $82.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.45. CV Sciences has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.27.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the name of PlusCBD in a range of market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

