Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, is a State-chartered community commercial bank. It provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Dime Community Bancshares Inc., formerly known as Bridge Bancorp Inc., is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. “

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.98. 6,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,431. The firm has a market cap of $533.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $31.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,262 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 270,175 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 434.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,649 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,262,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

