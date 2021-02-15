Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Update

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the January 14th total of 19,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JVA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.40. 657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,931. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Coffee has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $5.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 million, a PE ratio of -540,000.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coffee by 89.0% in the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 17,807 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coffee by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 479,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 70,194 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coffee by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 33,532 shares during the period.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

